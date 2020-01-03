I et målrettet rakettangrep i Irak natt til fredag tok USA livet av Irans general Qasem Soleimani, som i over 20 år har vært sjef for Quds-styrken i Revolusjonsgarden. Også en av Irans viktigste håndlangere i Irak, sjiamilits-lederen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, ble drept i angrepet.

Soleimani var lederen for Irans hemmelige operasjoner og etterretningsapparat, inkludert oppbygningen og støtten til lokale væpnede grupper som tjener Irans sak i en rekke land. Samtidig var generalen regnet som en av regimets aller mektigste personer, og ayatollah Ali Khamenei truet fredag med en voldsom hevn etter Soleimanis «martyrdød»:

His efforts & path won’t be stopped by his martyrdom, by God’s Power, rather a #SevereRevenge awaits the criminals who have stained their hands with his & the other martyrs’ blood last night. Martyr Soleimani is an Intl figure of Resistance & all such people will seek revenge. /3 — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 3, 2020

Donald Trump, som beordret angrepet på Soleimani og nå er hovedperson i en eskalerende internasjonal krise samtidig som han skal stilles for riksrett hjemme i USA, har på sin side bare tvitret et amerikansk flagg så langt:

Ingen eksperter kan forutsi hvordan Irans motangrep vil arte seg, men her er noen av de første reaksjonene på Twitter fra Midtøsten-kjennere, journalister og myndighetspersoner som gir et bilde av spenningsnivået:

Hva blir Irans respons?

En av president Hassan Rouhanis viktigste rådgivere henvendte seg i formiddag direkte til Donald Trump med en trussel om at han vil måtte «betale en høy kostnad» for å ha «krysset en rød linje»:

@realdonaldtrump you crossed a red line for which you will pay a high cost. — Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) January 3, 2020

Forsvarsministeren i Iran supplerer med å love en «knusende respons». Her er en tråd med antagelser fra eksperthold om hva det kan bety:

1. Ok. So the biggest question now is how does Tehran respond? Lots of options out there. I list them below from what I see as most likely to least likely — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) January 3, 2020

3. Hezbollah probably won’t want to start a war with Israel. More likely you see targeting of Americans and US assets in the Levant especially Lebanon. But don’t fully discount LH firing rockets into a israel. — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) January 3, 2020

5. Iran is set to announce next steps of violating the JCPOA next week. Expect something dramatic. At a minimum a move to 20% enrichment which. But they’ve been threatening to leave the NPT, which until today I thought was a ridiculous threat. Now I’m not so sure. — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) January 3, 2020

7. Targeting an American diplomatic facility or senior leader with a terrorist attack elsewhere in the world may feel proportional for the Iranians but this is very hard to pull off. Outside of the Mideast their capabilities are much more limited. — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) January 3, 2020

9. Bottom line. some of these things will likely happen. If we are smart and disciplined we can absorb. deescalate, and still come out on top while avoiding a war. But I fear the more likely outcome is that Trump will insist on escalating in response eventually leading us to war — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) January 3, 2020

Også journalist, Joyce Karam, spesialist på USAs midtøsten-politikk, peker på en rekke skremmende scenarioer for iranske hevnangrep – mot alt fra militærbaser til europeiske mål:

Where could #Iran retaliate? • Gulf states: US bases

• Gulf waters: tanks, US ships

• Iraq : US bases, Emb., oil companies

• Syria: US bases

• At Israel

• Lebanon: US embassy, at Israel

• Africa or Latin America or EU: through Hezbollah Again, uncharted territory — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 3, 2020

Journalister som følger Libanon tett frykter attentatet i Irak er «fyrstikken» som vil få landet til å eksplodere:

My prediction is that you are all going to wish you knew more about Lebanon very very soon, because that’s where the gasoline has been stockpiled for years, waiting for this match. — Sulome (@SulomeAnderson) January 3, 2020

Philip Smyth, ekspert på sjia-militsene i regionen, understreker at det ikke er opplagt at Irans angrep vil komme med en gang. De kan også velge å bruke tid på en mer sofistikert hevn som ikke kan spores direkte til Teheran:

Side Note: Iran might not respond immediately. They could bide their time and wait to do something–they might not even take credit/try to craft some plausible deniability. Just because our news cycle/expectations work a certain way, it doesn't mean Tehran's does. — Phillip Smyth (@PhillipSmyth) January 3, 2020

Mange i Irak frykter for hvordan reformtilhengere og andre irakere vil rammes når landet blir brukt til full konfrontasjon mellom USA og Iran:

From an Iraqi perspective the news tonight fills me with dread of what’s next. There’s so many questions about how this will impact Iraq and what will happen to protests and the movement for reform & justice. What we have seen before is that when US-Iran butt heads Iraq gets hurt https://t.co/n5RSAQJBIu — Sajad Jiyad سجاد (@SajadJiyad) January 3, 2020

Hva er Trumps strategi?

Iran-kjenneren Adam Weinstein hadde kanskje nattas ærligste analyse:

To everyone who has asked me in the past three hours how fucked we are: I don't fucking know, but it ain't fucking great — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) January 3, 2020

Samantha Power, USAs tidligere FN-ambassadør (under Obama), mener situasjonen er ekstra farlig fordi Trump har gitt Iran-ekspertene han hadde tilgjengelig sparken, og har hindret planverk for ulike alternativer i en slik krise:

A flag is not a strategy. Trump is surrounded by sycophants (having fired those who’ve dissented). He has purged Iran specialists. He has abolished NSC processes to review contingencies. He is seen as a liar around the world. This is likely to get very ugly very quickly. https://t.co/UV4o0uWVfe — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) January 3, 2020

Powers motsats er Nikki Haley, tidligere FN-ambassadør utnevnt av Trump, som mener alle burde juble over at Trump har sørget for at en «erketerrorist med amerikansk blod på hendene» er død.

Qassem Soleimani was an arch terrorist with American blood on his hands. His demise should be applauded by all who seek peace and justice. Proud of President Trump for doing the strong and right thing. @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 3, 2020

Kelly Magsamen var en av dem som hadde ansvaret for Iran i USAs nasjonale sikkerhetsråd under Obama og W. Bush. «Gud hjelpe oss alle», skriver hun:

I worked the Iran account for years at the NSC under two Presidents. I’m honestly terrified right now that we don’t have a functioning national security process to evaluate options and prepare for contingencies. God help us. — Kelly Magsamen (@kellymagsamen) January 3, 2020

De fleste analytikere spør seg nå om Trump-administrasjonen i det hele tatt tenkte gjennom hvor uforutsigbart og blodig krisen kan utvikle seg før angrepet ble satt i gang. Den amerikanske statsviteren og aviskommentatoren Brian Klaas er blant dem som mener Trumps team neppe er i stand til å håndtere det som kommer:

Soleimani was a monster. The world has many monsters. The question is 1) whether his killing will unleash a series of unpredictable high risk events (very likely) and 2) whether Trump and his team of sycophants can properly manage the imminent crisis (very unlikely). — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 3, 2020

Iran-ekspert Ilan Goldenberg betegner dette som den mest alvorlige dagen i Trumps presidentskap så langt:

This is by far the most serious day of Trump’s presidency this far. For 3 years I have said that we’ve been lucky to avoid any major crises under this President. This evening that appears to have changed and it was all entirely self created. — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) January 3, 2020

Demokratenes senator Chris Murphy mener Pentagons påstand om at anslaget mot Soleimani skjedde for å hindre kommende iranske angrep, klinger hult:

The justification for the assasination is to “deter future Iranian attacks”. One reason we don’t generally assasinate foreign political officials is the belief that such action will get more, not less, Americans killed. That should be our real, pressing and grave worry tonight. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020

No one can claim to know with certainty what happens next. But the neocons thumping their chest tonight should recall that the worst mistakes global powers make are when they strike militarily in complicated places with few friends, with no consideration of the consequences. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020

Professor Nicholas Burns, som var toppdiplomat under George W. Bush, tviler også på at Trump har tatt stilling til «de neste 15 trekkene på sjakkbrettet».

If Soleimani was planning strikes against our embassies, the U.S. had a legitimate right to stop him. But has Trump considered next 15 moves on chessboard? How to protect our people? Line up allies to support us? Contain Iran but avoid wider war? My guess is he hasn’t. — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) January 3, 2020

CNNs ledende sikkerhetspolitikk-reporter, Jim Sciutto, peker på at det i USA finnes mange som er direkte berørt av angrep beordret av Soleimani i løpet av Irak-krigen:

Tonight, there are hundreds of American families watching news of Suleimani’s killing particularly closely. He engineered attacks in Iraq, often with sophisticated IEDs, that killed hundreds of US service-members & wounded thousands more. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 3, 2020

Han påpeker også at USA aldri har stått i denne situasjonen tidligere.

An escalating conflict with Iran will be unlike any war the US has fought before. Iran & its proxies have regional & global capabilities to attack civilian & diplomatic targets, US soldiers, ships & aircraft, economic targets incl shipping, oil pipelines & facilities, plus cyber. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 3, 2020

Den Trump-kritiske journalisten Julia Ioffe fokuserer på at Trumps tilhengere i USA tidligere har applaudert for hans underminering av diplomatiet, etterretningsvesenet og militære ledere, og at Trump neppe blir mindre populær av å mangle en plan for fortsettelsen:

Everyone’s asking if the US government has a plan. Trump spent the last 3 years hollowing out our diplomatic corps, undermining military commanders, and denigrating intelligence agencies. His supporters like it. They believe he was sent by god. They don’t need him to have a plan. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) January 3, 2020

Storbritannias statsminister Boris Johnson fikk ikke noe forvarsel av Trump før raketttangrepet, ifølge The Suns politiske redaktør:

I understand Boris Johnson was given no forewarning about the Soleimani strike from Donald Trump, despite significant UK interests and 1,400 military personnel in Iraq/Syria. — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 3, 2020

John Bolton, som var Trumps nasjonale sikkerhetsrådgiver fram til han fikk sparken i september i fjor, er kjent som en mangeårig tilhenger av storstilte militære angrep mot Iran. I dag benyttet han anledningen til å hisse til debatt om «regimeendring» ved hjelp av amerikansk intervensjon:

Congratulations to all involved in eliminating Qassem Soleimani. Long in the making, this was a decisive blow against Iran's malign Quds Force activities worldwide. Hope this is the first step to regime change in Tehran. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) January 3, 2020

…samtidig mener FNs spesialrapportør for utenomrettslige henrettelser at attentatet på Soleimani og den irakiske militslederen «mest sannsynlig er brudd på internasjonal lov inkludert menneskerettighetene»:

To be justified under international human rights law, intentionally lethal or potentially lethal force can only be used where strictly necessary to protect against an imminent threat to life. (2) — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) January 3, 2020

Terrorgeneral og helteskikkelse

Professor Vali Nasr, ekspert på Midtøsten og sjia-islam, forteller at Soleimani har vært en «kulthelt» både internt i Irans revolusjonsgarde og i de utenlandske militsene han samarbeidet med. Dermed vil lederskapet i Iran være under et enormt press for en tydelig hevn mot USA:

Soleimani had cult hero status within IRGC and among Shia militias in the region, and was personally the most popular regime figure in #Iran. The pressure to retaliate will be immense https://t.co/HLc63QZhuS — Vali Nasr (@vali_nasr) January 3, 2020

Den tidligere Teheran-korrespondenten Arron Merat har fulgt med på Soleimani i lang tid og mener innflytelsen og makten han hadde i regionen knapt kan overvurderes:

Re-upping my @prospect_uk long read on Soleimani from October. He was the face of Iran’s foreign policy. His personal relationships enabled Iran to project power from the Mediterranean to the Hindu Kush. His assassination will lead to sharp escalation.https://t.co/uaIf20Xlzg — Arron Merat (@a_merat) January 3, 2020

Journalist Michael Weiss påpeker at få vanlige folk hadde hørt om Soleimani for noen få år tilbake, men i etterretningskretser har han lenge vært regnet som den mektigste militære edderkoppen i hele Midtøsten og sammenlignet med noen av de mest slu og hensynsløse skurkene fra spion-romaner og -filmer:

I’ve long been obsessed with Qassem Soleimani and his singular, blood-soaked role in reshaping the modern Middle East. The only baddie in film or literature who holds comparable prominence as a master operative is Smiley’s nemesis, Karla: https://t.co/RINL02uvw1 — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) January 3, 2020

If you don’t know who Soleimani is, read this New Yorker story to understand the import of what has happened. Or talk to any Iraq War vet. https://t.co/X63Wys1HOZ — Paul Sonne (@PaulSonne) January 3, 2020

Flere kommentatorer peker på at krigshaukene ikke har dekning for påstander om at det iranske folk jubler for attentatet på Soleimani, som antas å ha vært den mest populære maktpersonen i landet:

Career war propagandist recycles the "US will be greeted as liberators" talking point that is as grotesque as it is stupid. Here's a @CISSMaryland poll of Iranian popular opinion from October 2019: https://t.co/lubfTMwuci pic.twitter.com/NsuIYaCaq7 — Nima Shirazi (@WideAsleepNima) January 3, 2020

Samtidig påpeker den kjente iranske menneskerettighetsaktivisten Masih Alinejad (i eksil i USA), at mange iranere også ser på den beryktede Quds-sjefen som en farlig krigshisser og husker ham fra han var med på å slå voldelig ned på fredelige demonstrasjoner i Iran.

IMPORTANT: For many Iranians Qassem Soleimani was a warmonger who caused massive casualties in Syria. He was no hero to average Iranians who chanted against the country’s support for Hezbollah and Hamas 1/ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 3, 2020

Det iranske regimet forsøker på sin side å skape inntrykket av at hele folket sørger over tapet av generalen. Da nyheten om angrepet ble kjent, ble alle statskontrollerte tv-sendinger kuttet til fordel for islamsk bønn over bilder av Soleimani:

State tv in Iran has cut all broadcasts and is showing pictures of Qassem Soleimani on a loop accompanied by prayers — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) January 3, 2020

Tv-kanalene kunne etterhvert også vise hvordan titusener av svartkledde sørgende tok til gatene i generalens hjemby, ett av grepene for å styrke folkelig støtte til regimet:

Footage from Kerman, the hometown of the killed IRGC al-Quds forces leader Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/hmDL8OuzAn — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) January 3, 2020