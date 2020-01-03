I et målrettet rakettangrep i Irak natt til fredag tok USA livet av Irans general Qasem Soleimani, som i over 20 år har vært sjef for Quds-styrken i Revolusjonsgarden. Også en av Irans viktigste håndlangere i Irak, sjiamilits-lederen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, ble drept i angrepet.

Soleimani var lederen for Irans hemmelige operasjoner og etterretningsapparat, inkludert oppbygningen og støtten til lokale væpnede grupper som tjener Irans sak i en rekke land. Samtidig var generalen regnet som en av regimets aller mektigste personer, og ayatollah Ali Khamenei truet fredag med en voldsom hevn etter Soleimanis «martyrdød»:

Donald Trump, som beordret angrepet på Soleimani og nå er hovedperson i en eskalerende internasjonal krise samtidig som han skal stilles for riksrett hjemme i USA, har på sin side bare tvitret et amerikansk flagg så langt:

Ingen eksperter kan forutsi hvordan Irans motangrep vil arte seg, men her er noen av de første reaksjonene på Twitter fra Midtøsten-kjennere, journalister og myndighetspersoner som gir et bilde av spenningsnivået:

Hva blir Irans respons?

En av president Hassan Rouhanis viktigste rådgivere henvendte seg i formiddag direkte til Donald Trump med en trussel om at han vil måtte «betale en høy kostnad» for å ha «krysset en rød linje»:

Forsvarsministeren i Iran supplerer med å love en «knusende respons». Her er en tråd med antagelser fra eksperthold om hva det kan bety:

Også journalist, Joyce Karam, spesialist på USAs midtøsten-politikk, peker på en rekke skremmende scenarioer for iranske hevnangrep – mot alt fra militærbaser til europeiske mål:

Journalister som følger Libanon tett frykter attentatet i Irak er «fyrstikken» som vil få landet til å eksplodere:

Philip Smyth, ekspert på sjia-militsene i regionen, understreker at det ikke er opplagt at Irans angrep vil komme med en gang. De kan også velge å bruke tid på en mer sofistikert hevn som ikke kan spores direkte til Teheran:

Mange i Irak frykter for hvordan reformtilhengere og andre irakere vil rammes når landet blir brukt til full konfrontasjon mellom USA og Iran:

Hva er Trumps strategi?

Iran-kjenneren Adam Weinstein hadde kanskje nattas ærligste analyse:

Samantha Power, USAs tidligere FN-ambassadør (under Obama), mener situasjonen er ekstra farlig fordi Trump har gitt Iran-ekspertene han hadde tilgjengelig sparken, og har hindret planverk for ulike alternativer i en slik krise:

Powers motsats er Nikki Haley, tidligere FN-ambassadør utnevnt av Trump, som mener alle burde juble over at Trump har sørget for at en «erketerrorist med amerikansk blod på hendene» er død.

Kelly Magsamen var en av dem som hadde ansvaret for Iran i USAs nasjonale sikkerhetsråd under Obama og W. Bush. «Gud hjelpe oss alle», skriver hun:

De fleste analytikere spør seg nå om Trump-administrasjonen i det hele tatt tenkte gjennom hvor uforutsigbart og blodig krisen kan utvikle seg før angrepet ble satt i gang. Den amerikanske statsviteren og aviskommentatoren Brian Klaas er blant dem som mener Trumps team neppe er i stand til å håndtere det som kommer:

Iran-ekspert Ilan Goldenberg betegner dette som den mest alvorlige dagen i Trumps presidentskap så langt:

Demokratenes senator Chris Murphy mener Pentagons påstand om at anslaget mot Soleimani skjedde for å hindre kommende iranske angrep, klinger hult:

Professor Nicholas Burns, som var toppdiplomat under George W. Bush,  tviler også på at Trump har tatt stilling til «de neste 15 trekkene på sjakkbrettet».

CNNs ledende sikkerhetspolitikk-reporter, Jim Sciutto, peker på at det i USA finnes mange som er direkte berørt av angrep beordret av Soleimani i løpet av Irak-krigen:

Han påpeker også at USA aldri har stått i denne situasjonen tidligere.

Den Trump-kritiske journalisten Julia Ioffe fokuserer på at Trumps tilhengere i USA tidligere har applaudert for hans underminering av diplomatiet, etterretningsvesenet og militære ledere, og at Trump neppe blir mindre populær av å mangle en plan for fortsettelsen:

Storbritannias statsminister Boris Johnson fikk ikke noe forvarsel av Trump før raketttangrepet, ifølge The Suns politiske redaktør:

John Bolton, som var Trumps nasjonale sikkerhetsrådgiver fram til han fikk sparken i september i fjor, er kjent som en mangeårig tilhenger av storstilte militære angrep mot Iran. I dag benyttet han anledningen til å hisse til debatt om «regimeendring» ved hjelp av amerikansk intervensjon:

…samtidig mener FNs spesialrapportør for utenomrettslige henrettelser at attentatet på Soleimani og den irakiske militslederen «mest sannsynlig er brudd på internasjonal lov inkludert menneskerettighetene»:

Terrorgeneral og helteskikkelse

Professor Vali Nasr, ekspert på Midtøsten og sjia-islam, forteller at Soleimani har vært en «kulthelt» både internt i Irans revolusjonsgarde og i de utenlandske militsene han samarbeidet med. Dermed vil lederskapet i Iran være under et enormt press for en tydelig hevn mot USA:

Den tidligere Teheran-korrespondenten Arron Merat har fulgt med på Soleimani i lang tid og mener innflytelsen og makten han hadde i regionen knapt kan overvurderes:

Journalist Michael Weiss påpeker at få vanlige folk hadde hørt om Soleimani for noen få år tilbake, men i etterretningskretser har han lenge vært regnet som den mektigste militære edderkoppen i hele Midtøsten og  sammenlignet med noen av de mest slu og hensynsløse skurkene fra spion-romaner og -filmer:

Flere kommentatorer peker på at krigshaukene ikke har dekning for påstander om at det iranske folk jubler for attentatet på Soleimani, som antas å ha vært den mest populære maktpersonen i landet:

Samtidig påpeker den kjente iranske menneskerettighetsaktivisten Masih Alinejad (i eksil i USA), at mange iranere også ser på den beryktede Quds-sjefen som en farlig krigshisser og husker ham fra han var med på å slå voldelig ned på fredelige demonstrasjoner i Iran.

Det iranske regimet forsøker på sin side å skape inntrykket av at hele folket sørger over tapet av generalen. Da nyheten om angrepet ble kjent, ble alle statskontrollerte tv-sendinger kuttet til fordel for islamsk bønn over bilder av Soleimani:

Tv-kanalene kunne etterhvert også vise hvordan titusener av svartkledde sørgende tok til gatene i generalens hjemby, ett av grepene for å styrke folkelig støtte til regimet: